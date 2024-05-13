Kyle Stowers of the Orioles was sent down on Mother’s Day last year and called up then this year

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk. They optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad to Norfolk. Baltimore also reinstated outfielder Austin Hays from the injured list and designated outfielder Ryan McKenna for assignment. Stowers was sent down after Baltimore’s Mother’s Day game last year. This year he found out on the holiday he was coming back to the majors. Kjerstad is one of four top-25 prospects in Baltimore’s system, but finding room for them is a challenge for the Orioles, given the strength of their major league roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.