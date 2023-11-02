Kyle Snyder leads U.S. wrestlers to gold medal sweep at the Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Kyle Snyder led the United States wrestling team to four Pan American gold medals on Wednesday, the first day of the event in Santiago. The 27-year-old athlete, one of the top athletes competing in Chile, easily won all his bouts to secure his third consecutive continental title. The star wrestler’s teammates came close to dominating just as much, and just like Snyder they are likely to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics next year and fight for medals there, too. Snyder, Mason Parris, Zane Richards and Tyler Berger won their finals in Chile.

