Kyle Shanahan says Bill Belichick turned down an offer to join the 49ers staff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is widely viewed as one of the top offensive minds in football. He tried to add perhaps the greatest defensive coach of all-time to the 49ers staff this offseason. Shanahan told “The TK Show Podcast” hosted by Athletic columnist Tim Kawakami that he offered former New England coach Bill Belichick a job on his staff after the six-time Super Bowl champion parted ways with the Patriots this offseason. Shanahan said Belichick politely declined the offer. Belichick will spend this season working as a television analyst.

