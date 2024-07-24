Kyle Shanahan says Bill Belichick turned down an offer to join the 49ers staff

By The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks with reporters before NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan one of the top offensive minds in football tried to add Belichick perhaps the greatest defensive coach of all-time to the 49ers staff this offseason. Belichick declined and will spend this season working as a television analyst. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is widely viewed as one of the top offensive minds in football. He tried to add perhaps the greatest defensive coach of all-time to the 49ers staff this offseason. Shanahan told “The TK Show Podcast” hosted by Athletic columnist Tim Kawakami that he offered former New England coach Bill Belichick a job on his staff after the six-time Super Bowl champion parted ways with the Patriots this offseason. Shanahan said Belichick politely declined the offer. Belichick will spend this season working as a television analyst.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.