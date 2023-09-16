Kyle Monangai scores three TDs, helps Rutgers run past Virginia Tech 35-16

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns, leading Rutgers to a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech. Gavin Wimsatt continued his trajectory as a dual-threat quarterback for Rutgers, running for a career-high 87 yards to help the Scarlet Knights get off to a 3-0 start for the third straight season. Monangai scored on runs of 19, 55 and 12 yards. Wimsatt ran for a 34-yard score and hit Christian Dremel on a 4-yard TD. He completed 7 of 16 passes for 46 yards. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak against Virginia Tech. The teams met annually between 1992 and 2003 when they were members of the Big East Conference.

