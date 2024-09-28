Kyle McCord throws for 4 touchdowns, 385 yards and Syracuse defeats Holy Cross 42-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and 385 yards and Syracuse defeated FCS Holy Cross 42-14. McCord’s scoring passes went to four different receivers. The Ohio State transfer, just four games into his first and only Syracuse season, is already just the sixth Orange quarterback to record three or more 300-yard passing performances in a career. Joe Pesansky was 14 of 25 for 167 yards foe Holy Cross and a 33-yard pick 6 to Jayden Bellamy. Max Mosey had five receptions for 105 yards and one score.

