Kyle McCord steers Syracuse to 24-17 road win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Syracuse defeated North Carolina State 24-17 Saturday night. McCord connected on 31-of-42 passes for the Orange, while LeQuint Allen supplemented Syracuse’s offensive attack with 119 yards of total offense and a touchdown on 23 touches. The Wolfpack — who suffered back-to-back home losses for the first time since 2019 — were powered by true freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, who completed 17-of-24 throws for a season-high 329 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse won the turnover battle 3-0, including a timely third-quarter interception by Justin Barron.

