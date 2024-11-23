Kyle McCord leads Syracuse to first eight-win regular season in six years with win over UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for a season-high 470 yards with two touchdowns to lead Syracuse to a 31-24 win over UConn. The win improves the Orange to 8-3 for their first eight-win regular season since 2018, and third since 2000. McCord completed 37-of-47 passes for his first 400-yard game this season. He opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown drive, spanning two plays in 50 seconds. The touchdown came on a 22-yard pass to Oronde Gadsden. McCord broke Syracuse’s all-time record for single-season passing yards with 4:12 remaining in the first half. He needed 273 yards and three touchdowns to pass Ryan Nassib. UConn will end its season without a Power Four win after staying within 10 points of the Orange for all 60 minutes.

