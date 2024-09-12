Kyle McCann homers, Brent Rooker drives in 2 as Athletics beat Astros 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle McCann hit a two-run homer, Brent Rooker had two hits and two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The Astros have lost three straight games and their lead in the AL West has narrowed to 3 1/2 games over Seattle with 17 to play.

Houston also lost All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, who exited after the fifth inning with right side discomfort. He called manager Joe Espada and the trainer out after a swing on strike two of his at bat in the fifth. He completed the at bat, striking out on a bunt attempt, but did not take the field in the sixth.

Espada said he was “not really concerned” about the injury.

“He got fooled on the pitch, and he kind of felt something,” Espada said. “Out of precaution, he decided to bunt with two strikes just to make sure he was fine. Right now, day-to-day.”

Espada and Altuve both said they were going to wait to see how the second baseman feels Thursday.

“I’m not really worried,” Altuve said. “Maybe I just wake up tomorrow, and I’m good to go, so I don’t really want to take any positions tonight because normally, with an injury you wait until the next day and see how you feel.”

McCann hit a two-run homer off Hunter Brown (11-8), and Rooker hit an RBI single off Caleb Ferguson as the A’s plated three to take a 5-3 lead in the sixth. Rooker also had an RBI single as part of two-run third that tied the game at 2-2.

“These guys are playing with a lot of confidence,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “They all believe in each other, they pick each other up and come in here and take the first two games of this series when these guys are competing to hold this division, it says a lot about the character of that group and momentum they have.”

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the second on a sacrifice fly by Jake Meyers and an RBI single by Mauricio Dubón. Yordan Alvarez scored on a Max Schuemann error in the third to give the Astros a 3-2 lead.

Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, but Tyler Ferguson got Ben Gamel to fly out to end the inning.

Oakland’s Joey Estes (7-7) surrendered three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Mason Miller pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Lawrence Butler extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a single in the fifth.

Brown yielded five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

“They kind of beat me tonight, especially in the sixth inning there,” Brown said. “That was tough. Not the way you want to see it happen. I am competing out there, so are they against me and us. It just didn’t go our way.”

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Monday with a lower back strain. LHP Kyle Muller was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Stripling’s place on the roster. LHP Jack O’Loughlin was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Astros: OF Chas McCormick has a small fracture in his right hand and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Espada said following the game. McCormick suffered the injury colliding with the outfield wall while making a catch on Tuesday night.

“It sucks,” McCormick said. “It’s really disappointing. I just want to be out here trying to help the team win, especially at the end of the season, going into the playoffs.”

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA) starts opposite Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA) in the series finale Thursday.

