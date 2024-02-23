Kyle Lowry gets six stitches for a gash to his forehead in his debut for the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia native and former Villanova standout Kyle Lowry took an elbow to the face in his 76ers debut. Lowry needed six stitches. His doctor shaped the gash into a seven to match Lowry’s uniform number. Lowry finished with 11 points in 25 minutes in his first game since Jan. 21 for Miami. Lowry had his homecoming spoiled by former Villanova players Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks’ 110-96 win over the 76ers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.