Kyle Lowry back in Philadelphia, back together with coach Nick Nurse after signing with 76ers

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry is back in Philadelphia and back together with coach Nick Nurse. Lowry signed with the 76ers on Tuesday, having cleared waivers after agreeing to a buyout of his contract after he was traded from Miami to Charlotte. The six-time NBA All-Star is originally from North Philadelphia and played in college at Villanova. He has since gone on to play 18 seasons for Memphis, Houston, Toronto and Miami. Lowry won a championship while playing for Nurse with the Raptors in 2019. Lowry has averaged 14.4 points in his career and ranks in the top 10 among active players in assists, steals, 3-pointers made and triple-doubles.

