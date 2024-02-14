Kyle Lowry back in Philadelphia, back together with coach Nick Nurse after signing with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry is back in Philadelphia and back together with coach Nick Nurse. Lowry signed with the 76ers on Tuesday, having cleared waivers after agreeing to a buyout of his contract after he was traded from Miami to Charlotte. The six-time NBA All-Star is originally from North Philadelphia and played in college at Villanova. He has since gone on to play 18 seasons for Memphis, Houston, Toronto and Miami. Lowry won a championship while playing for Nurse with the Raptors in 2019. Lowry has averaged 14.4 points in his career and ranks in the top 10 among active players in assists, steals, 3-pointers made and triple-doubles.

