Kyle Larson’s Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempt could derail NASCAR All-Star plans

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Larson has run into his first speed bump in his busy May. Larson next month will become the fifth driver in history to attempt to complete “The Double” and run 1,100 miles in one day, starting with the Indianapolis 500 in an Indy car and then flying to Charlotte to drive in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the year. Larson will stay in Indianapolis on May 17 to practice for the 500 rather than travel to North Wilkesboro Speedway to practice and qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race.

