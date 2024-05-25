Kyle Larson qualifies 10th for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte after another busy travel day

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson qualified 10th on Saturday for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following yet another busy day of travel between Indiana and North Carolina. Larson is attempting to join Tony Stewart on Sunday as the only driver to complete the Indianapolis 500-Coca-Cola 600 double and run all 1,110 miles. The biggest question might not be whether the highly talented Larson is capable of accomplishing the task, but if the weather will afford him the chance. Rain is in the forecast for Indianapolis, which could potentially force him to miss the race in Charlotte. He will start fifth Arrow McLaren’s No. 17 car in a race that begins around 12:45 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Immediately after, Larson will be flown to Charlotte for a race that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.