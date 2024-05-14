Kyle Larson off to wet and rocky start in quest to complete Indy 500 and NASCAR double

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson’s final tune-up before he began his Indianapolis 500 preparations ended with him rolling his sprint car five times in a crash at Kokomo Speedway. The NASCAR star brushed himself off and made the 65-mile journey back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway eager to get started on his quest to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The change of scenery wasn’t much of an improvement. Opening day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was essentially washed out Tuesday and Larson was able to turn only two laps before the session was halted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.