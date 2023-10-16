Kyle Larson locks into NASCAR championship race. Has no intention of slowing down next 2 weeks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson has suddenly stepped into the spotlight as a NASCAR title favorite. Larson in the span of six days won a sprint car championship, met the requirements to enter the Indianapolis 500, then became the first driver locked into NASCAR’s title-deciding finale. His victory Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the opening playoff race of the round of eight kept Larson in contention for a second Cup title in three years. He has no intention of getting off the gas the next two races. NASCAR races next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Larson is the defending race winner.

