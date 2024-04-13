Kyle Larson is on the pole for the 3rd NASCAR Cup race in a row, this time in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson will be the pole sitter for the third NASCAR Cup race in a row after a fast lap of 190.369 mph in qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. This is the 250th pole ever for Hendrick Motorsports and the team’s fourth in a row. That stretch began when William Byron won from the pole at the Circuit of the Americas road course three weeks ago in Austin, Texas. Larson led 99 laps at Texas Motor Speedway last year when Byron won the race. Ty Gibbs also will start Sunday on the front row, ahead of Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Byron.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.