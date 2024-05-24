Kyle Larson hopes rain and his daughter’s misgivings don’t ruin Indianapolis 500 debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson’s bid to race both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday has plenty of supporters. Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon are two of the four drivers who have tried it. Both say Larson can not only do it but is a threat to win both races. Larson’s 6-year-old daughter, Audrey, isn’t feeling it. She says she is rooting for Alexander Rossi to win and hoping that her dad finishes second if he doesn’t wreck.

