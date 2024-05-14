Kyle Larson growing frustrated as Indianapolis 500 prep goes slower than anticipated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustration began to build for Kyle Larson on his third day of Indianapolis 500 preparations as work to his Arrow McLaren car kept him off track for a huge chunk of the session. Rain washed out all day Tuesday and half of Wednesday. Larson wanted to use Thursday to continue to adapt to an Indy car ahead of his debut in the May 26 “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” But Arrow McLaren made an early-day engine change before Larson got 11 laps on track. Then McLaren called him back to the garage to make extensive setup changes to the No. 17.

