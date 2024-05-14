Kyle Larson finally gets a chance to run in traffic at Indy. Has plenty to learn ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson’s takeover of Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues even as the NASCAR star waits out a second day of rain to start his preparation for the Indianapolis 500. Larson is the fifth driver in history to attempt the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. His effort has captivated fans and the Arrow McLaren merchandise truck had double the amount of Larson items than any of his teammates. The bookmakers also list Larson as the second favorite behind Alex Palou to win the May 26 race. Larson warned gamblers not to waste their money on him.

