Kyle Larson eyes Indy 500-Coke 600 double as busy May begins for him at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s busy month of May is getting going at Kansas Speedway. He will be driving his No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. That comes after two nights driving his sprint car at nearby Lakeside Speedway. But the big weekend will be Memorial Day weekend, when he tries to pull off “the double” by finishing every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Tony Stewart remains the only drive to pull off the feat. Larson was second to Denny Hamlin in the spring race at Kansas last year. He also was second to Hamlin last week at Dover.

