Kyle Larson arrives at North Wilkesboro for NASCAR All-Star Race after qualifying 5th for Indy 500

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has arrived at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the start of Sunday night’s All-Star Race following a busy afternoon in which the NASCAR star qualified fifth for the Indianapolis 500. Larson is seeking his fourth All-Star Race win, matching Jimmie Johnson for the most all-time. Larson arrived at the track via helicopter and was taken via golf cart to his hauler to begin preparations for the 200-lap exhibition race for $1 million. NASCAR and its broadcast partner FOX helped accommodate the sport’s star attraction and points leader by moving the start of the race back 16 minutes to 8:30 p.m. to ensure he would arrive in time. Larson will start at the rear of the 20-car field because he didn’t participate in qualifying.

