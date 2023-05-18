Kyle Larson and Hendrick crew arrive for Indianapolis 500 immersion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday to begin his immersion in the Arrow McLaren Racing program. It will help him prepare for next year’s Indianapolis 500. The NASCAR superstar was accompanied by Jeff Gordon and several Hendrick Motorsports executives. The two-year Indy 500 deal with Larson and McLaren is backed by Hendrick Motorsports. Larson will also rac in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the same night. Five drivers have previously tried the double. Only Tony Stewart in 2001 was able to complete all 1,100 miles in the two races.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.