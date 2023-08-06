Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix for 2nd win of season for Andretti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final four-lap shootout and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory and second this season. The 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, led a race-high 34 laps. He appeared poised to race to the finish for Andretti Autosports after a caution with 10 laps remaining ensured he had enough fuel. A four-car crash off the restart forced a red flag stoppage. Kirkwood drove through the rubber debris on the 2.1-mile course around the streets of Nashville to add another win after taking Long Beach in April.

