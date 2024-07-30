Kyle Juszczyk says taking a pay cut hurt but he did it to stay with the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Juszczyk took a blow to his psyche early this offseason when San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch came to him following a seventh straight Pro Bowl season and told him he would need to take a pay cut in order to stay with the team. It took a few days to process but Juszczyk decided it was best to stay in San Francisco on a reworked contract that saved the Niners about $4 million in salary cap room and paid him about $1.8 million less this year.

