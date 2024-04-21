Kyle Hendricks struggles again in 5th start this season for the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks is working through a rough stretch with the Chicago Cubs — with no sign of a turnaround so far. Hendricks lasted just four innings against the Miami Marlins, continuing a rough start to the season for the 34-year-old right-hander. He struck out five and walked none, but he was charged with four runs and six hits. Chicago had won six of eight heading into the finale of the four-game set against Miami, but Hendricks’ performance is a growing concern. He has a 12.00 ERA through five starts, surrendering 28 runs and 37 hits in 21 innings.

