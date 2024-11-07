Kyle Hendricks and Angels agree to $2.5 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Hendricks had spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs, going 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons. He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team’s first title since 1908.

