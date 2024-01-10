Kyle Filipowski’s near-perfect night leads No. 11 Duke to an easy 75-53 win over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 26 points on 11 of 12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 11 Duke raced past Pittsburgh 75-53. The Blue Devils made quick work of the Panthers. Duke built a 25-point halftime lead and cruised to its seventh straight victory. Jared McCain added 12 points for Duke and Caleb Roach had eight points and five assists for the Blue Devils. Zack Austin led Pitt with 11 points but the Panthers were never really in it. Pitt shot just 33% from the field and spent most of the night trying and failing to get a handle on Filipowski.

