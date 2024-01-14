Kyle Filipowski scores 30 points to help No. 11 Duke top Georgia Tech 84-79

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, right, works against Georgia Tech's Tyzhaun Claude (12) in the post during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had a career-high 30 points while Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Young had big second-half contributions to help No. 11 Duke hold off Georgia Tech 84-79 on Saturday. Filipowski, a 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American, also had 13 rebounds and four assists in a huge performance that the Blue Devils desperately needed to avenge last month’s loss. That’s because Georgia Tech couldn’t miss for long second-half stretches. Naithan George had 17 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, who shot 54.5% for the game and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.

