Kyle Filipowski scores 30 points to help No. 11 Duke top Georgia Tech 84-79

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had a career-high 30 points while Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Young had big second-half contributions to help No. 11 Duke hold off Georgia Tech 84-79 on Saturday. Filipowski, a 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American, also had 13 rebounds and four assists in a huge performance that the Blue Devils desperately needed to avenge last month’s loss. That’s because Georgia Tech couldn’t miss for long second-half stretches. Naithan George had 17 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, who shot 54.5% for the game and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.

