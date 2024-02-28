Kyle Filipowski is in the lineup for No. 10 Duke after court-storming injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) drives to the basket as fans storm the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Recent incidents in college basketball have underscored the potential dangers that come from jubilant fans storming the court after the game comes to an end. Finding a solution is proving to be a challenge. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski will be in the starting lineup for No. 10 Duke when it faces Louisville on Wednesday night four days after he was injured in a postgame court storming at Wake Forest. The team listed the sophomore standout as playing about a half-hour before scheduled tip-off. Earlier, he was on the court for pregame stretching with teammates.

