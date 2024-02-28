Kyle Filipowski is in the lineup for No. 10 Duke after court-storming injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski will be in the starting lineup for No. 10 Duke when it faces Louisville on Wednesday night four days after he was injured in a postgame court storming at Wake Forest. The team listed the sophomore standout as playing about a half-hour before scheduled tip-off. Earlier, he was on the court for pregame stretching with teammates.

