DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best eight assists to help No. 21 Duke beat Hofstra 89-68 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American made four 3-pointers and blocked three shots to lead the Blue Devils. Duke also got xx points from Jeremy Roach. Duke trailed 37-32 before going on a 12-2 run before halftime to push ahead. The Blue Devils scored 20 of their 31 points off turnovers after halftime. Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points and hit seven 3-pointers for the Pride. Hofstra was trying for its fourth win against an AP Top 25 opponent.

