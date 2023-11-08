Kyle Connor scores twice to lead Jets past Blues 5-2

By DAVID SOLOMON The Associated Press
;Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) is congratulated by Mark Scheifele, right, after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Neil Pionk and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves as the Jets (6-4-2) won their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Winnipeg is 10-1-1 in its last 12 against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues (5-5-1), and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Perfetti scored his second goal of the season into an empty net with 2:28 remaining after Schenn got his second this season 8:08 into the third period.

Connor scored his second goal of the game and team-leading eighth of the season on a feed from Scheifele as Binnington scrambled back into the crease after trying to play the puck behind the net. That expanded Winnipeg’s lead to 4-1.

Connor scored his first of the game on a shot that deflected off the blade of Nick Leddy’s stick 4:34 into the second period to give the Jets a 3-1 lead.

Thomas fired a shot through traffic past Hellebuyck to cut St. Louis’ deficit in half 40 seconds after Pionk put Winnipeg up 2-0 with his first goal of the season with 3:45 remaining in the first period.

Scheifele one-timed a pass from Alex Iafallo for his fifth goal of the season on a power play to put Winnipeg on top 8:44 into the game.

St. Louis failed to convert on its only power play, dropping to an NHL-worst 1 for 28 (3.6%) with the man advantage this season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Nashville Predators to open a five-game homestand Thursday night.

Blues: Host the Arizona Coyotes to close a four-game homestand Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.