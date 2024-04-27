Kyle Busch win the pole for NASCAR Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Busch turned a fast lap of 162.191 mph and won the pole for the NASCAR Cup series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Busch earned his first pole win of the season and No. 34 overall in 689 NASCAR Cup Series races. He is winless in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in 10 Cup races this season. Busch is joined by Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney on the front row for Sunday’s 400-mile race on the concrete-mile track.

