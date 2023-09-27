Kyle Busch sells NASCAR team to Spire Motorsports as 2-time Cup champion ends ownership role

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch has sold his Truck Series team, manufacturing business and all the Kyle Busch Motorsports assets to Spire Motorsports. KBM is one of the most successful truck organizations in NASCAR history and holds the series record for most career wins and most wins in a single season. Busch has won seven owner’s championships and a pair of driver championships with Erik Jones in 2015 and Christopher Bell in 2017. KBM started in 2010 and for more than a decade has been a development step for young drivers backed by Toyota. Busch left Joe Gibbs Racing, a Toyota team, at the end of last season for Richard Childress Racing, which fields Chevrolets. KBM this season has fielded Chevy trucks, and Spire is a Chevrolet-aligned team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.