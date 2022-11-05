Kyle Busch Motorsports switching to Chevy in Truck Series

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch Motorsports is switching from Toyota to Chevrolet for its two new drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series. Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time and Jack Wood will have at least 10 races in the No. 51 while sharing it with Busch, other Cup and Xfinity drivers. Busch, the all-time wins leader in the Truck Series, is eligible to run five races as a Cup driver under NASCAR rules. He signed to drive the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 car in September. KBM also announced Friday it is forming a technical alliance with Rev Racing for an entry in the Truck Series with Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2.

