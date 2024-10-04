Kyle Busch is in danger of snapping his NASCAR-record 19-year winning streak

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Time is running out for Kyle Busch to stretch his remarkable winning streak to 20 consecutive NASCAR seasons with at least one victory. There are only six races remaining on the year as Busch heads to Talladega Superspeedway, where he has won twice in his career. He is stuck in a career-worst 51-race losing streak headed into Sunday. Busch’s 19 consecutive years with at least one victory is a NASCAR record. Across all three of the national series, he has notched 231 wins.

