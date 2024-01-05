Kylan Boswell’s 14 points, flashy pass key No. 10 Arizona’s 97-50 steamrolling of Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 14 points and made an incredible pass that bounced twice, Pelle Larsson added 18 points and No. 10 Arizona steamrolled shorthanded Colorado 97-50. Coming off a lackadaisical loss to Stanford, the Wildcats jumped on Colorado early, building a 20-point lead midway through the first half. Arizona dominated at both ends, shutting down the Buffaloes while pouring in shots about two hours after actor Adam Sandler played a pickup game on their home court. Boswell had the highlight of a dominating first half, curving a pass with his left hand that bounced twice and hit Larsson in stride for a breakaway layup.

