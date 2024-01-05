Kylan Boswell’s 14 points, flashy pass key No. 10 Arizona’s 97-50 steamrolling of Colorado

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona guard Caleb Love reacts after scoring against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 14 points and made an incredible pass that bounced twice, Pelle Larsson added 18 points and No. 10 Arizona steamrolled shorthanded Colorado 97-50. Coming off a lackadaisical loss to Stanford, the Wildcats jumped on Colorado early, building a 20-point lead midway through the first half. Arizona dominated at both ends, shutting down the Buffaloes while pouring in shots about two hours after actor Adam Sandler played a pickup game on their home court. Boswell had the highlight of a dominating first half, curving a pass with his left hand  that bounced twice and hit Larsson in stride for a breakaway layup.

