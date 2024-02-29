Kylan Boswell scores 17, No. 6 Arizona pulls away late to beat Arizona State 85-67

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 17 points, Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 13 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona pulled away late to beat Arizona State 85-67 on Wednesday night. Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) swept the regular-season series from its in-state rival. This game was a much more competitive contest — the Wildcats won 105-60 at home over the Sun Devils on Feb. 17. Boswell shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The 17 points were the most he’s scored since he had 18 in a season-opening win against Morgan State. Caleb Love added 16 points. Arizona State (14-15, 8-10) shot just 29% from the field in the first half and couldn’t quite recover.

