Kyei’s double-double, late three-point play by Mevius lift No. 23 Oregon women over Auburn 70-68

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Phillipina Kyei had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Elisa Mevius made a big three-point play in the final minute, and Oregon held off Auburn 70-68. The Ducks led 66-58 with 2 1/12 minutes remaining but Auburn scored the next five points on a jumper by Deyona Gaston and three free throws from Taliah Scott. But Mevius was fouled while making a layup and sank the and-1 free throw to put the Ducks back up by six with 27 seconds left. After a layup by Gaston and a free throw by Oregon’s Nani Falatea, Scott hit a 3-pointer to get Auburn within two with four seconds left but Oregon was able to run out the clock.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.