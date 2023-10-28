Kye Robichaux runs for 2 TDs; BC outlasts UConn 21-14 for 4th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Kye Robichaux ran for 112 yards and two scores, quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for another and surging Boston College beat Connecticut 21-14 on Saturday afternoon for its fourth straight victory. With 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and former BC QB Doug Flutie on the sideline, at one point tossing signed footballs into the student section in the opening half, the Eagles (5-3) relied on a steady ground game to hold off the Huskies. Castellanos completed 16-of-24 passes for 151 yards with the TD but had an interception in the end zone just before the half and fumbled the ball away. He was pulled for the opening series of the third quarter after being looked at by the medical staff at halftime.

