Kwan relying on steady approach in 2nd season with Guardians

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Steven Kwan was a rookie surprise for the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. He batted .298 with 52 RBIs while helping the team win the AL Central title. Heading into his second big league season, Kwan doesn’t sound as if he is feeling any additional pressure after his breakout performance. He says his steady approach is key for him. The 25-year-old outfielder showed impressive consistency as a rookie. He scored 89 runs in 147 games and finished with more walks than strikeouts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.