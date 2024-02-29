Kwame Evans Jr. scores 22 points, Oregon beats Oregon State 78-71 for 7th straight win in the series

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points to lead Oregon to a 78-71 victory over Oregon State for its seventh straight win in the series. Oregon (19-9, 11-6) remains in third place in the Pac-12 standings, two games back of conference-leader Arizona. Neither team had led by more than six points leading up to a 55-all tie with 9:43 remaining. Oregon pulled away with a 14-4 run for a 69-59 advantage with 2:08 left. N’Faly Dante sparked the surge with a dunk and Jermaine Couisnard scored seven points during the stretch. Tyler Bilodeau scored 26 points for Oregon State (12-17, 4-14).

