Kwame Evans Jr. scores 22 points, Oregon beats Oregon State 78-71 for 7th straight win in the series

By The Associated Press
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks next to Oregon State center KC Ibekwe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points to lead Oregon to a 78-71 victory over Oregon State for its seventh straight win in the series. Oregon (19-9, 11-6) remains in third place in the Pac-12 standings, two games back of conference-leader Arizona. Neither team had led by more than six points leading up to a 55-all tie with 9:43 remaining. Oregon pulled away with a 14-4 run for a 69-59 advantage with 2:08 left. N’Faly Dante sparked the surge with a dunk and Jermaine Couisnard scored seven points during the stretch. Tyler Bilodeau scored 26 points for Oregon State (12-17, 4-14).

