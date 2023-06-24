Kvitová to play Vekić in the Berlin Open final

By The Associated Press
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her semifinal match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the German Tennis Open, in Berlin, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wolfgang Kumm]

BERLIN (AP) — Donna Vekić will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová in the final of the Berlin Open. Both won twice on Saturday. The unseeded Vekić upset Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 in their semifinal after beating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 in their rain-delayed quarterfinal. Friday’s play was washed out at the grass-court tournament in Berlin, forcing the postponement of all the quarterfinals. Kvitová defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 then ended ’s-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandrova’s seven-match winning streak with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win to advance to her 42nd career final.

