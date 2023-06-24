Kvitová to play Vekić in the Berlin Open final

BERLIN (AP) — Donna Vekić will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová in the final of the Berlin Open. Both won twice on Saturday. The unseeded Vekić upset Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 in their semifinal after beating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 in their rain-delayed quarterfinal. Friday’s play was washed out at the grass-court tournament in Berlin, forcing the postponement of all the quarterfinals. Kvitová defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 then ended ’s-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandrova’s seven-match winning streak with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win to advance to her 42nd career final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.