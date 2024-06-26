Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia upsets Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-0 to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history by beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16. The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia to score with a low shot. António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.