Kvaratskhelia set to return as Georgia chases Euro 2024 dream against Greece

The country of Georgia is preparing for the biggest soccer match in its history. Having its best player back should help. Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had to sit out Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifying playoff game against Luxembourg because of a one-game suspension. It didn’t matter as his teammate Budu Zivzivadze stepped up to score both goals in a 2-0 win after a crucial red card for Luxembourg. Georgia will have a passionate home crowd Tuesday at the 50,000-capacity Boris Paichadze National Stadium in the capital, Tbilisi, to take on former European champion Greece.

