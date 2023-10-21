Kvaratskhelia nets twice as Napoli beats Verona 3-1 to relieve pressure on coach Rudi Garcia

MILAN (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appears back to his stunning best as he scored two goals to help Napoli beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A and relieve some of the pressure on coach Rudi Garcia. Kvaratskhelia netted a goal either side of halftime. Matteo Politano set both of those up and also scored the opener. That took Kvaratskhelia’s tally to five goals and three assists in his past seven matches for club and country. Napoli cut the gap to Serie A leader AC Milan to four points. Inter Milan can move a point above its city rival with a win at Torino later. Milan hosts third-place Juventus on Sunday.

