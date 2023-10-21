Kvaratskhelia nets twice and Napoli beats Verona 3-1 to relieve pressure on Garcia. Inter moves top

MILAN (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appears back to his stunning best as he scored two goals to help Napoli beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A and relieve some of the pressure on coach Rudi Garcia. Kvaratskhelia netted a goal either side of halftime. Matteo Politano set both of those up and also scored the opener. Napoli moved level with third-place Juventus and Fiorentina ahead of their matches. They are five points behind Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri moved top of the league with a 3-0 win at Torino. AC Milan can reclaim top spot from its city rival with a win over Juventus on Sunday.

