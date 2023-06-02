Kvaratskhelia named Serie A player of the year after helping Napoli to title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been named Serie A player of the year and will be presented with his trophy on a bumper day of celebration for the southern team. Kvaratskhelia will receive the award before Napoli kicks off its final match of the season on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti will also be presented with the coach of the year prize before that match against Sampdoria. That will just be the start of the trophy presentations. Napoli will then finally get its hands on the Serie A trophy after the match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.