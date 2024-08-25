Kvaratskhelia inspires Napoli to 1st win of the Conte era with 3-0 victory over Bologna

MILAN (AP) — Napoli coach Antonio Conte has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back to his brilliant best and Napoli back to winning ways. Kvaratskhelia set up one goal and scored the second as Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 on Sunday for the first Serie A win of the Conte era, and the team’s first league victory since April 7. Kvaratskhelia celebrated by sucking his thumb in an apparent dedication to his newborn son. Atalanta and Roma both fell to shock defeats. Atalanta had a penalty saved and hit the woodwork twice in a 2-1 loss at Torino. Roma was beaten 2-1 by Empoli. Fiorentina was jeered off the field after a drab 0-0 draw at home to newly promoted Venezia.

