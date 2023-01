VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists.

