Kuss wins sixth stage of Spanish Vuelta. Evenepoel loses overall lead to Martinez

OBSERVATORIO ASTROFISICO DE JAVALAMBRE, Spain (AP) — American rider Sepp Kuss has won the mountainous sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel lost the race lead when he faded under an attack of Kuss’ Jumbo-Visma teammates Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vinegaard. Lenny Martinez of France will wear the red leader’s jersey after finish the climb to a summit finish at the Astrophysical Observatory of Javalambre runner-up to Kuss. Evenepoel tumbled to ninth overall at 2 minutes, 47 seconds behind Martinez. It was Kuss’ third grand tour stage win. The 28-year-old won a Vuelta stage in 2019 and a stage of the 2021 Tour.

