Kuss loses time to teammates Roglic and Vingegaard but holds on to Spanish Vuelta lead

ALTU DE L’ANGLIRU, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss has held on to the leader’s red jersey at the Spanish Vuelta despite finishing behind Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic after a difficult climb. Roglic picked up his second stage win after he and Vingegaard dropped Kuss near the end of the 124.5-kilometer route that finished through the fog atop the Altu de L’Angliru summit in a classic Vuelta ascent. Kuss was able to stay close enough to finish third. His overall lead dropped to eight seconds ahead of Vingegaard. Roglic was more than a minute behind entering the final stages.

